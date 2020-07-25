The New England Ratepayer’s Association (NERA) has revealed the identity of one member, a Geoffrey Mitchell, customer of the Connecticut utility Unitil.
Mitchell wrote that as a customer, he is “directly and adversely affected where net metering is used to shift costs from customers who are net metering participants to customers who are not.”
Mitchell may be a Unitil ratepayer, but he’s also president and founder of Brant Energy, a New Hampshire-based consultancy advising utility clients including Eversource, Liberty Utilities and others that have lobbied against net metering in New Hampshire. According to his biography, Mitchell is also a founder and former executive of natural-gas companies Merrimack Energy Co. and First Reserve Gas Co.
Public Citizen, a watchdog group accusing NERA of misrepresenting its status as a ratepayer advocate to mask its backing by energy industry interests, pointed out in a FERC filing that Mitchell is also a board member of the Ratepayers Legal Defense Fund, an organization founded by NERA President Marc Brown and James and Michael Sununu, brothers of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a net-metering opponent whose 2018 campaign was funded in part by Eversource.
According to Public Citizen, this “undermines NERA’s credibility as an organization representing ratepayer interests” and provides further evidence that NERA is “actively concealing and misleading the Commission about the financial interests that NERA claims to represent.”
Tyson Slocum, Public Citizen’s energy program director, said in a recent interview, “This is a front group. The fact that the only member they’re willing to identify is a guy who is a president of a consulting firm that works with electric utilities? This whole thing is a sham.”
CHRIS BALCH
531 Lyndeborough Center Road
Wilton
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Hillsborough District 38 in the N.H. House.)
