Recently, a shadowy organization called the New England Ratepayer’s Association (NERA) filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), requesting a change from state rules and oversight to federal oversight of net metering in the U.S.
I refer to NERA as “shadowy” as its listed address — 72 North Main St., Concord, — is also shared by another organization, The Ratepayers Legal Defense Fund (RLDF) and with a third lobbying organization, Prospect Hill Strategies. A Mr. Marc Brown holds major positions in all three of these organizations. It is worth noting that Mr. Brown and members of the Sununu family founded RLDF the day after Gov. Sununu’s veto of the biomass bill was overridden by both the House and Senate.
If the FERC adopts the NERA filing, New Hampshire can expect this fallout:
A loss of solar industry jobs, and considerable slowdown in solar investment;
A significant reduction in net-metering payments for existing generators;
Widespread, expensive equipment upgrades for standardizing power generation measurement (smart meters);
Every solar generation system would be registered with local grid operators (a.k.a. ISO New England), overwhelming grid tracking systems;
New Hampshire Utilities will pay new, federal taxes for FERC oversight, resulting in higher electricity rates for ALL customers;
Utilities would experience unplanned administrative burdens resulting in significant changes to rate structuring and increases;
Due to the additional impediments to installing and utilizing solar systems, the atmospheric carbon burden created by fossil fuels would remain unmitigated.
As a ratepayer who lives in New England, I wonder why I have never been invited to join this so-called ratepayer’s association? Every thinking person must recognize this effort by NERA as an attack on renewable energy, as a greedy ploy designed to benefit the very few at the expense of the many.
CHRIS BALCH
531 Lyndeborough Center Road
Wilton
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Hillsborough District 38 in the N.H. House.)
