Historians rank our former presidents:
Abraham Lincoln retains the top spot;
Barack Obama comes in at 10;
Ulysses S. Grant rises the most (from 33 in 2000 to 20 in 2021);
Donald Trump scores near the bottom, at 41.
These are just a few highlights from the survey on presidential leadership released by C-SPAN on June 30. The survey was completed by a cross-section of 142 historians and professional observers of the presidency. Each president received an overall rank, based on rankings for each president in 10 separate leadership characteristics. (Trump, for example, was ranked last among former presidents in Moral Leadership and Administrative Skills, and second to last in International Relations.)
Want to know more about these rankings? Complete survey results are online, along with the survey’s methodology, leadership characteristics, and participating historians. There’s analysis and commentary there, too. To take a look, go to: www.c-span.org/presidentsurvey2021.
Meantime, I hope you’ve had a healthy and happy Independence Day!
DAN ADAMS, Hancock
