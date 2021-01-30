COVID-19 has decimated too much of the local economy, and Amtrak has suspended Brattleboro service since March 2020. However, the town is actively working to transform its riverfront:
1) a new Amtrak station;
2) upgrades for the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, housing Amtrak’s sub-standard waiting room;
3) a new BMAC Annex;
4) a new Connecticut River bridge; and
5) a re-purposed river island.
This $100 million makeover benefits the entire Monadnock Region.
The transformed space will be a welcoming cultural and transportation gateway, attracting more local and out-of-town visitors from the Northeast and Canada as rail service improves. New green businesses will want to relocate to a less urban area, with a sense of community, yet within reach of cultural, sports, and historic sites.
The new station will feature a level boarding platform, allowing customers to move on or off a train without using stairs to board or disembark and having to struggle with suitcases, wheelchairs, and strollers. Additional amenities include parking, ramps and steps up to the platform level, lights, signage, a new waiting room with an attached restroom and covered outdoor seating.
This Waterfront Project could give regional farmers, crafters, musicians and artists greater opportunities to promote their goods and talents. Undoubtedly, the project will stimulate interest from volunteers and philanthropists who will want to put their stamp on the final design and implementation.
The public continues to support Amtrak upgrades along the East Coast: new Acela trains, updated New York City Penn Station, New Haven, Conn., to Greenfield, Mass., upgrades, and future Vermonter service to Montreal. These regional improvements and our local upgrades will work together to allow us to capture more riders in an expanding market.
At a time of great stress, Brattleboro’s Waterfront Project should give us hope for a better Monadnock Region future.
DAN PEACOCK
Surry(This writer is a member of the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Vermont Rail Action Network, Trains in the Valley and Rail Passenger Association.)
