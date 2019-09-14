On Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19 and 20, hundreds of people will arrive from more than 20 states to attend the Radically Rural Summit in downtown Keene — to shape and share ideas that will help rural communities across the nation find creative and practical solutions to the challenges that we are facing.
Rural communities have 4.4 percent fewer jobs now than we did at the beginning of the recession, while our urban counterparts have 14 percent more jobs now. The Radically Rural Summit is an all-out effort to connect great people from rural communities and help them connect to great ideas — positive ideas that we know are working — to speed the recovery of jobs and vibrancy to all of our rural communities.
Radically Rural positions Keene as a thought-leader in rural community and economic development, highlighting the great work and powerful networks of local organizations that are helping to organize the six tracks. It also offers a test run of the notion of Keene as an off-beat conference center, utilizing our picturesque Main Street, the many beautiful spaces this community has built up over the years and our shops, restaurants, coffee shops and bars as the backdrop for a really different conference experience.
I am excited about all the great things happening in Keene and in other rural communities around the country. I hope you can join us for some or all of the Radically Rural Summit and 14th annual CONNECT event, and I hope you will help provide a warm welcome to all who are traveling here to experience an exhilarating mix of New England community, heady ideas and interesting people.
We hope you will get involved. You may see a sea of red Radically Rural backpacks and T-shirts in town, please welcome these people to our community. Join us for the full two-day, 19-session summit or just for CONNECT from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, an event that is now doubling as the main networking event for Radically Rural.
Our closing session at The Colonial Theatre from 1-2:20 Friday is free and open to the public. Art Markman from the IC2 Institute will share his thoughts on getting the work done — by looking for “bridgeable gaps.” No registration necessary; just show up at The Colonial shortly before 1.
Tickets for Radically Rural and CONNECT can be found at radicallyrural.com.
MARY ANN KRISTIANSEN
25 Roxbury St.
Keene
(This writer is the executive director of Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, a primary sponsor of Radically Rural, and founder of CONNECT.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.