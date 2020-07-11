Our beautiful country is celebrating her 244th birthday, and it is time for citizens to remember the importance of the holiday. Cheshire County citizens have the historical pride of those who departed Wyman Tavern on foot to Concord and Lexington with hope and determination to secure freedom from the oppression of Great Britain.
Recently, wisdom was moved to the back burner, allowing radical left-leaning groups to rampage across the country, trying to redefine our near-perfect democracy for a lawless third-world government. They have been tearing down and defacing monuments, frightening people into taking a knee to them when the only one we bow to is the Almighty.
Our government is not without mistakes, but we must continue to be vigilant to ensure any wrong is not repeated.
But, it seems the liberal N.H. House did forget their history, again, placing the New Hampshire citizens under oppression with votes for state income tax, higher taxes on employees, outrageous (double taxation) capital gains tax, 20 new fees, weaken our voter integrity, and stomped on our Second Amendment rights by passing red-flag legislation.
I have filed to run for the N.H. House, Ward 2, providing the people of Keene and Cheshire County a voice. For too long, Cheshire County continues to be the forgotten corner of the state, and it will not get better without new representation.
MARILYN L. HUSTON
362 Roxbury St.
Keene
(This writer chairs the Cheshire County Republican Committee.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.