I was at a nursery in Vermont and I ran into an African-American man I used to work with, and asked him if he worked at the nursery. He told me no; he was a customer just like I was.

Guess who’s a racist? If it had been a white man, I wouldn’t have asked that. The only salvation here is that I recognized my behavior for what it is. They say admitting the problem is the first step toward changing it. We’ll see.

