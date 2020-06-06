I thought, “They are going to shoot him! I have to do something.” This is what I thought as I watched the policeman put his hand on the gun and begin to lift it slowly from his holster.
We had been driving through a suburb of Boston and I couldn’t understand why we were pulled over. We had not been speeding and there were no other cars on the road. How naïve of me! My friend gave him his license and registration and we waited … and waited.
When backup arrived after 15 minutes (backup for a traffic stop?), the “safety officer” barked, “Get out of the car, boy. Boy, you heard me, get out of the car now!” It was then I noticed the gun. “How could this be happening … here?” I was shocked and terrified.
I had always respected the police and seen them as a source of help and safety. I was white. My boyfriend was black. I would never place that kind of blind trust in the police again.
Over the next few years, my friend was arrested, strip-searched and put in prison overnight after not coming to a full stop at a yield sign, pulled over for “driving too slow” when teaching his brother to drive; and, on the day of my sister’s wedding, nearly arrested after a neighbor called the police because a “suspicious black man” had been seen in their all-white neighborhood.
If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I would not have believed it.
These things happened over 30 years ago, but, as it is increasingly clear, this problem of systemic racism in our justice system — from policing through mass incarceration — is still tragically true today. It is time for all of us to stand up and say “Enough!”
One place to start might be to ensure that our local officials take a new look at their city or town’s policies and actions, and then take the steps necessary to ensure that everyone’s rights and well-being are equally protected.
Rev. PATIENCE STODDARD
227 MacLean Road
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.