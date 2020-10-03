Natalie Quevedo has my full support as she runs for the N.H. House seat representing Winchester, Cheshire 13.
Her commitment to the community is unparalleled. She attends every town and school meeting, researching issues and offering real solutions.
When my husband and I moved here in 2006, we were hopeful that the Winchester educational system had evolved and come to a right-sized solution. However, when the townspeople cut $1.6 million from the school budget in a deliberative session, Natalie led the charge that helped us organize and rally to fight back. In the aftermath, Natalie realized that this is not a Winchester problem, but a New Hampshire public education-funding problem and Winchester needs a voice in Concord to represent us. Natalie understands public policy, a path to change and how to get it done.
Natalie is the best thing to happen to Winchester in a long time. She brings a fresh perspective and fresh ideas — but is committed to solving the education-funding “problem” in New Hampshire along with committing to preserving the beauty of our state, and invest in our infrastructure with sustainable solutions.
During the time of COVID-19, she has been streaming town and school board meetings so that the rest of our community can view them. During these meetings, she asks relevant and well-researched questions. She understands the middle ground and common sense. She also shares questions from people at home, truly being a voice for the entire community.
I encourage you to check out her plans at www.nat4nh.com and vote for her on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Remember, voting in Winchester has been moved to the school for this election.
ANN GOODRICH-BAZAN
7 Swan St.
Winchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.