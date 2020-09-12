The credibility of the U.S. Postal Service, one of our most revered democratic institutions, is in question, just weeks before our national presidential election. And at a time when we must rely upon it more than ever for mail-in voting during a pandemic.
We have all seen the dire results of recent mail delays — photos of piled up undelivered mail, late medications and social security checks, rotten food and dead chicks. The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has now guaranteed that soon all mail will be delivered in a timely manner, including our ballots for November’s election.
I would like to believe this, yet several questions and doubts remain.
DeJoy says he has had nothing to do with the decommissioning of mail sorting machines and the removal of blue post boxes this summer even while he was in office. He says he didn’t make these decisions and doesn’t know who did. Yet, he is the head of the U.S. Postal Service, is he not? Why isn’t he taking responsibility for this?
And what is it with these sorting machines? Hundreds of million-dollar machines, which can sort thousands of pieces of mail in a fraction of the time it takes employees, have been taken off-line and many trashed. And according to postal workers, they are still needed. A couple of states have reconnected them against his direct orders. Many other states, including New Hampshire, are asking for them to be returned to help resolve this delivery crisis.
Yet, DeJoy says in no uncertain terms, without explanation, and repeatedly, that they will NOT be reconnected. This is baffling. What is going on? Why won’t he tell us his reasons?
We know that President Trump feels that any financial support of the post office will enable mail-in voting which he says is fraudulent and will lead to a “rigged election.” We also know that DeJoy has given over a million dollars towards Trump’s re-election campaign. Isn’t this a conflict of interest? Can we really be sure our ballots will be delivered on time?
We can’t. It’s imperative that we get our mail-in ballots now and make sure they are returned early. And we must check online to make sure they are received. We simply cannot let any deficiencies in our post office disenfranchise us. Our democracy depends on it.
MARY deGOZZALDI
19 Mount Gilboa Road
Westmoreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.