In the past few weeks we have witnessed one of the results of (perpetual) war: absolute chaos in Afghanistan. What we have not witnessed, due to government censorship that keeps us ignorant, in the past 20 years of (perpetual) war: absolute chaos in the Greater Middle East.
Folks, we have received what we paid for (actually we have not paid for war, since our government merely prints more money when deemed necessary). We received the expenditure of trillions of dollars, thousands of dead and injured U.S. young people, hundreds of thousands of Afghan, Iraq, Libya, etc., people dead or injured or uprooted.
That is what we wanted and received by not opposing perpetual war.
I ask a few questions of each of us:
1. Who among us has demanded that our leadership in Washington stop 20 years of war?
2. Who among us can name one positive result of war?
3. Who among us will demand of Sen. Shaheen, a Democratic member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that she take the lead for the reduction of the 2022 Pentagon budget from $740 billion to at least $400 billion now that the U.S. does not need to fund war in Afghanistan?
4. Who among us will stand up to our government and demand no war in the future now that we see clearly the result of war?
Folks, we must stop being ignorant of what our government and elected leaders do. We must demand candidates for elected office who respond to what we citizens demand, not what partisan politics demand.
If we do not, we will receive exactly what we pay for.
Stop war and start peace.
PAUL KRAUTMANN
Keene
