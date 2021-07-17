The United States embarked in March 2016 on a 30-year “modernization” of its nuclear weapons. This “modernization” includes new nuclear-armed submarines (SLBM), new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), and new heavy bomber aircraft, all with enhanced blow-everything-to-bits weapons systems.
Hold on to your hats, folks. The current estimate of the cost through 2046 is $1.7 trillion.
The United States has no enemy that is in need of receiving any of the current largesse of 800 ICBMs, 1920 SLBMs, and 850 warheads carried by B-52 and B-2 long-range bombers.
Alas, have no fear. The United States is vigorously working on a new Cold War with China, Russia or both. Hence, the imperative to “modernize” the nuclear arsenal. The United States always has to be ready.
In case you citizens have not noticed, your country has been engaged in never-ending war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and other African countries for the past 20 years. Not one of these countries qualifies as anything more than groups of rock-throwers. Yet, your country has proven incapable of defeating even one of them at a cost of over a few trillion dollars.
The Nuclear Modernization Program has endured Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden, and members of Congress from both corrupt political parties, including your Democratic New Hampshire representatives on Capitol Hill.
Since this letter will be read by a staff member of each of my New Hampshire representatives in Washington, then tossed in the trash bin, I challenge the Cheshire County Democrats to question Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, and Congresspeople Kuster and Pappas, about this issue and their support of nuclear arms.
Please get back to me when you have answers from each of them.
References: Arms Control Association, “US Nuclear Modernization Programs.”
Lawrence Wittner, billmoyers.com, March 21, 2016.
Stop war and start peace.
PAUL KRAUTMANN
Keene
