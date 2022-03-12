March 8 was a good day for the Winchester community! Although there was low voter turnout in the Winchester town election on Tuesday, a loud and clear message was sent from those who cast their votes: Our community cares about integrity, transparency, truth and caring for the children, the families and the elders in our community.
Not only did we approve Article 3, in support of expanded broadband service to reach all members of the town, we voted in a slate of candidates who care about the well-being of teachers, kids and strengthening public education. We sent a message that truth, integrity and accountability are integral to the democratic process in our town government and beyond.
We may have different ideas about how to govern and different political and social perspectives, but what matters at the end of the day is that we come together as a community that cares for its citizens and allows all voices to be heard and respected.
It was the first time I have volunteered to work at my town election, and I was honored to be a part of the process with the leaders of this community. I am proud to say our family has lived in Winchester for almost 22 years, and we will continue to support our town as we move forward in a positive way and live up to the values that we claim to hold as a community.
