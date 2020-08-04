An open letter to “Life Is Sweet” candy shop on Central Square in Keene:
Whatever you were doing at noon on July 30, you were creating a public nuisance. When I phoned to call your attention to the danger posed to our community by the crowd of adults and children I saw lined up outside your store as I drove by, your response clearly signaled that you care about profits, and not about the people of Keene.
There was no social distancing, and there were many people without the masks that should be worn to protect others from inadvertent contagion. This was very irresponsible behavior on your part in a time when we must do all we can to protect the vulnerable members of our community. You were doing the opposite.
Life IS sweet, though you were not safeguarding life, but endangering it. Shame on you!
JUDITH REED
20 Green Acres Road
Keene
