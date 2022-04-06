Putin is a war criminal and should be treated as such. The civilized world held its collective breath while he positioned his massive force on the borders of free Ukraine, staging supposed war games.
We gasped in horror as the invading army marched and bombed their way toward Kyiv and witnessed as the war crimes developed. Small towns and hamlets were reduced to rubble before our eyes. The startled citizens of Ukraine as one, both evacuated the vulnerable and fortified the defenses, assisted by NATO.
Putin’s apologists and supporters opposed any aid to Ukraine and instead committed veritable treason by encouraging the oligarch’s intrusions, blaming the current administration for the pandering of the right wing to Putin’s neo-czardom.
April-fools day has passed and the great slap heard round the world brought many thoughts to mind. Ras-Putin gets a great big slap across the kisser and is forced to rein in his convoy of tyranny, not before carpet-bombing and creating moonscapes across the Ukraine, leaving mine fields and booby-traps for the returning forces. The facts of his crimes are plain enough to see, even as they unfold: his march through contaminated Chernobyl; his unrelenting air raids and missile attacks against civilian targets like hospitals and theaters; bombing of convoys of refugees. All will be jotted down and taken into evidence to be used against him.
And what about the Russian people who have been blocked from the Internet of the truth of Putin’s War that he called an intervention? I’ll tell you now, that the Russian people will not stand long being treated like idiots and fools by Trump’s pal Vladimir. In their parallel worlds, the net is closing and the slipknot of time is taking their breath away, as they themselves have strangled the life out of so many innocents.
I agree with Biden; the Russian oligarch should not remain in power. The best result for humanity would be if both Putin and Trump suffer ignoble disgrace and be exiled and imprisoned on some rocky crag in the sea. To be forgotten and forever ridiculed; forced to listen to “It’s a small world after all” eternally.
But that’s just me. I’ll leave Trump to the sharks of Rikers Island and Ras-Putin to the wrath of the Babushkas of his homeland.
When the time comes, vote for democracy, and freedom from Trumpism!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.