I absolutely know that I am missing something about all of the hand-wringing by USA citizens over the Russia-Ukraine War of 2022.
I cannot help but make some comparisons of present war with one that involved USA and Iraq, on March 19 and, subsequently, in 2003.
In Ukraine, Russia is guilty of using overwhelming force. Ukraine has no chance.
In Iraq, the USA was also guilty. President Bush even named it “Shock and Awe.” Sounds pretty overwhelming to me.
In Ukraine, Russia has really no good reason to invade. At least that is what we are told by USA news media. But Putin is a very aggressive and tyrannical leader and does not need a reason.
In Iraq, USA really had no good reason to invade since no WMD were found. But Saddam was a very aggressive and tyrannical leader.
In Ukraine, Russia is killing innocent civilians and destroying nonmilitary property, if you believe USA government and USA mass media. That darn Putin is akin to Hitler and Stalin.
In Iraq, USA killed innocent civilians and destroyed non-military property. But USA government and mass media told us that this was minimal because USA military used “smart bombs” to destroy military targets only. And, anyway, USA wars are clean and antiseptic.
In Ukraine, USA news followers see and read that Putin is some kind of ogre, nearly Hitleresque. He should be hated and driven from office, if not murdered.
In Iraq, USA news followers saw and read that Saddam was some kind of ogre, nearly Hitleresque. He should have been hated and driven from office, if not murdered.
In Ukraine, USA news media interview numerous refugees, especially young mothers whose husbands stayed behind at home to fight for freedom the bad Russian soldiers. Those husbands are “heroes.” Why, at latest count, there are over 2 million refugees and half of them are children.
In Iraq, USA news media interviewed no refugees or young mothers whose husbands stayed behind at home to fight for freedom the bad USA soldiers. In fact, USA news media called those fathers who stayed behind “insurgents.” God only knows how many refugees fled Iraq following USA invasion. And, I bet, half of them were children.
I feel sad that USA news media must propagandize me to benefit a warring, hypocritical country — the United States of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.