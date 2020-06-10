New Hampshire’s net-metering policies are holding us back. Raising the net-metering cap from 1MW to 5 MW would allow municipalities to get credit for larger projects, such as a hydro project in their city or a large solar array built on a capped landfill.
For the last two years, bills have passed both the House and the Senate with large bipartisan majorities, only to be vetoed by Gov. Sununu. Again this year, there is a bipartisan effort to address this with HB 1218.
Why is Gov. Sununu vetoing net-metering bills? He falsely claims that they will raise electricity prices. This has been shown to be inaccurate. It’s based on the fact that our largest electric company, Eversource, would rather keep charging its customers for full transmission and distribution, even if the excess electricity that is “net-metered” back to the grid only travels as far as the next building. Other states count the excess electricity as load reduction and the rates for their other customers do not go up as a result.
Why raise the cap for net-metering? Because we want to encourage the development of local clean energy instead of sending our energy dollars out of state to a fossil fuel company. We want our municipalities, school districts and businesses to save money. We want to make the grid more reliable with many distributed sources of energy instead of a few large electricity plants.
For these reasons and more, please encourage your legislators to vote for HB 1218 Thursday.
MARGE SHEPARDSON
94 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.