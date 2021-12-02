Recently, the Public Utilities Commission put forward a proposal that would essentially gut any meaningful attempts at energy efficiency in New Hampshire (PUC Order 26.553, Docket DE 20-092), dated Nov. 12, 2021. How the PUC can justify this short-sighted proposal is beyond my comprehension!
Our use of fossil fuels for electricity and heat creates air pollution that causes health problems and climate change. Saving energy saves money, jobs, climate, habitat, reduces pollution and makes people’s lives more comfortable and affordable. Assisting people in being able to upgrade their houses to make them more weather-tight and efficient is a no-brainer, from a government and community perspective and certainly from the homeowner’s standpoint as well. It does not cost the ratepayers money, it saves us money, and it provides good jobs for our hard-working contractors.
At our house, we participated in the NHSaves program, and it allowed us to insulate our basement and seal around doors and windows, working with knowledgeable local contractors. Our house is much more efficient now, and we don’t spend as much money on electricity, fuel oil and wood to heat our home. We think others should be able to benefit from this program as well, but the PUC proposal cuts the program back so much that not many people will be able to participate.
Also, this proposal makes it more difficult for large companies to participate; these companies are the job creators, and once again our state government is putting roadblocks in their ability to be competitive with businesses in our neighboring states which have more pro-business programs. Our state government, in its infinite short-sightedness, is driving these companies out of New Hampshire with decisions like these.
We need to oppose this proposal and push to return to the original goals of the New Hampshire 10-year energy strategy, approved by Gov. Sununu. Why is New Hampshire perpetually behind in all indicators of good health, environmental protection and sound economic decision making? It doesn’t have to be this way. This decision endangers human health and climate stability, and adds another nail in the coffin of the New Hampshire economy.
CATHERINE KONING, Keene
