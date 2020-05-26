I was impressed with your appeal to support local journalism, printed in the Weekend Sentinel, which caused me to take stock on the contributions you and your colleagues make to the quality of life in our corner of the Monadnock Region.
Since I moved here in 1976, your independent publication has been an important part of my daily life.
You need to know that I benefit in numerous way, besides being invited to provide a monthly Age-Wise column. As a longtime subscriber, I enjoy the home delivery advantage I can count on as a rural resident. Over the years the paper has brought a continuous reliable flow of news about important community and world issues and events, with a good mix of content and quality photography.
You pay attention to nonprofit and faith-based organizations. Their worthy causes, as well as the need to support local restaurants and businesses during this pandemic, are brought to our attention by your local journalism. Your sensitivity to all the responders, advertisers and town governments is notable.
In consideration of the financial plight you also are experiencing, and in recognition of the collaboration between area papers which highlight the “we are all in this together” mantra, I have mailed a check as recognition of the important role the paper plays in the quality of life in the Monadnock Region.
OWEN R. HOUGHTON
14 Colton Drive, Jaffrey
