The Keene Public Works Department is to be commended.
Last summer when there was some flooding in Keene, there was no flooding in West Keene Black Brook area. The Works Department had put a great deal of effort into cleaning out the brook from fallen trees and other things that collect. It eradicated the problem. We are very aware of the difference at The Dugout Collection (800 Park Ave.) because some years ago, we had 3 feet of water in the store. It all came from that very small, unnoticeable, innocent-looking brook.
Also, the volunteer groups that invest time monthly to pick up trash on our highways really make a remarkable difference. What an incredibly clean, well-kept community we live in. At one point, I volunteered with the Knights of Columbus with my brother, Tom Driscoll, and another group that I saw last summer were the Lions. There are many other groups (I do not know all their names), and they are remarkable folk. I sure am thankful for their quiet, unobtrusive contribution to our community.
Also, just saying, a dog park where the campground used to be would be wonderful. It’s so abandoned and yet so beautiful. It seems wasteful to have it neglected. I’m sure that dogs would enjoy romping and stomping and playing together there.
And also, since I’m writing, a letter to the editor questioned the enforceability of a “non-smoking” ordinance downtown. It listed many other unenforced ordinances. One ordinance that was not mentioned, but that is on the books is “spitting on the sidewalk.” That was enacted during the surge of tuberculosis in the early 1900s, but I’ve never noticed it being enforced.
Keene is a great community — sure is a joy to live here.
SHARON COMERFORD
Keene
