I want to assure Mr. Mills (“Bad actors? You have your parties confused,” Nov. 23) that I did not blame slavery on a political party in my earlier letter, “Bad actors are why I’m not Libertarian” (Nov. 12). I did attribute the halt of legal slavery in the U.S. to the force of government. I used this as a demonstration of why we need government of the people, by the people and for the people.
The point of my letter was that, with weak government, the powerful take advantage of the public. The purpose of democracy and rule of law is to stop that. That means that those who run pharmaceutical companies must not be free to manufacture opioids and claim to doctors that the pills are not addictive. It means that those in public office may not use that office for personal gain rather than to advance the well-being of the people who put them there to serve.
This is what I believe is the role of government. I suspect that many people agree with this belief, whether they belong to a political party or not.
JEANNE DIETSCH
43 Pine St.
Peterborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 11 in the N.H. Senate.)
