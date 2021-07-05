I’m not sure how New England is going to advance racial justice. The percentage of Blacks in Vermont is 1.4; in New Hampshire, 1.6; and in Maine, 1.6.
By contrast, the percentage of Blacks in Georgia is 32.4.
I would treat Blacks better if I could find one. Unjust treatment of one group by another is the offspring of ignorance and fear.
Conversely, tolerance comes hand in hand with knowledge. People from different groups have to live and work together so they experience they’re more the same than different.
As long as New England society is homogeneous, we will not see beyond the superficialities of our differences to the truth our sameness. Our current population allows us to see racism as an abstraction, and until there are more Blacks living among us, I don’t see how it’s going to become more tangible.
Justice without integration is not justice; it’s an accommodation, to the detriment of one group more than the other.
JACK COEY
Keene
