I’ll share my perspective on the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol, coming into this with an understanding of the importance of our right to protest our government.
There was something different about the protest in Washington on Jan. 6. I contrast it to the Seabrook nuclear plant march on New Hampshire’s marshy coast in May 1977. That march was to protest the building of a twin nuclear power facility; the march in D.C. meant to stop the counting of presidential electors by Congress. Both were planned and organized ahead of time. The difference was the Seabrook protestors attended nonviolent, civil disobedience classes given by the organizers, the Clamshell Alliance — named for the clams in the marshy bogs surrounding the town of Seabrook.
The D.C. protestors were tasked to storm the Capitol without being trained in nonviolent tactics. Revisionists are already floating the idea that most people attended the D.C. protest merely to support the president, but conveniently omit the organizational leaflets telling them to be strong and forcefully stop the counting of electoral ballots. In the end, no injuries or property damage was incurred at Seabrook, but five deaths and mayhem was reported from the Capitol.
In 1977, then-Sentinel reporter Ernest Hebert quoted me saying afterward that, “A few police got irritable for a while there, but it didn’t last long: and, on the whole, they treated us well.” At Seabrook, protestors sat in groups singing, passively going limp when the police dragged them away. At the march on the Capitol, protestors were aggressors, fighting police, breaking windows and furniture, and defecating in the halls where portraits of Americana are hung.
Gandhi and John Lennon were right about passive resistance: The authorities don’t know what to do with you. The protest at Seabrook was marginally successful in that only one of the twin towers was built. In D.C., the counting resumed and a new president was affirmed — nothing changed.
My penalty was a $100 fine and a misdemeanor record I have to explain every five years when I reapply for my justice of the peace certification. But, that’s OK. Capitol protestors will be charged with felonies and, ironically, be forever barred from owning a firearm. But, the worst of the Capitol march is the damage done to the American psyche and our sense of right and wrong.
TERRY M. CLARK
Keene
