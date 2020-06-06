Street protests are to bring about change.
The unjustified killing of black men by white police is a crime that should not be tolerated. But in order to bring change, you must first create sympathy, which brings understanding, which results in action.
The protest, to win the desired result, must have an eloquence that promotes sympathy and understanding. What mystifies me is the looting and fires and destroying of property. I know people are angry, but Dr. King knew better.
He advocated nonviolent peaceful protest because he understood that expression is easier than persuasion. Persuasion needs discipline, while expression needs an audience.
When protesters engage in behaviors that increase suffering rather than alleviate it, they, by their lack of discipline, sabotage their purpose and set us up for this to happen all over again.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
