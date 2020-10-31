Amy Coney Barrett believes in the sanctity of life when it comes to the fetus. She is a gun owner with seven children in her house. I assume she supports the Second Amendment, even though the United States is in the 10 most violent countries.
Homes with a firearm are 40 percent more likely to have a suicide or homicide. Eighty-five percent of teenagers’ suicides are committed with a parent’s firearm. So it plays out like this: She protects the life of the fetus, only to gamble with the safety of her family by 40 percent.
Yet I bet she would tell you her children’s safety is her greatest priority.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
