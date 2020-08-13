Where is the leadership from Concord that we need to protect New Hampshire citizens in this time of crisis?
There is a traveling road show of sorts coming to New Ipswich which will bring many people into the area from out of state who have declared that wearing masks is against their religion. This congregation is scheduled to take place Aug. 14-23 on the property of state Rep. Paul Somero. Lars Somero has stated he doesn’t think that the out-of-state visitors will be observing recommended quarantining, social distancing or wearing of face masks when venturing out into nearby towns. (www.ledgertranscript.com/New-Ipswich-Select-Board-Last-Reformation-Torben-Sondergaard-35553377)
Why is our governor not intervening on the behalf of residents in the Monadnock Region by making into law unenforceable “suggestions” regarding safe behavior during the pandemic? He seems completely unconcerned with our health and welfare. Mr. Sununu has not responded meaningfully to any of the numerous entreaties by people most exposed to this gigantic lapse of public safety.
This huge dereliction of duty is reason enough to SAY NO TO SUNONO and put him out of office in November. We need a governor who will protect the people in our state and stop vetoing the legislation proposed by our state representatives to make our state healthier. We need a governor who will say YES and stop wasting the time and energy of our elected representatives!
PETER KATZ
627 Chesham Road
Harrisville
(Note: Gov. Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday, requiring masks at gatherings of more than 100 people.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.