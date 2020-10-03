We need our post office freed of interference from Louis DeJoy and the USPS board of governors. Having watched the Senate and House interrogations of DeJoy in Congress, especially that of Democratic congresswoman from Michigan, Brenda Lawrence, who has had 30 years of experience working in the U.S. Postal Service, it was clear that aside from being guilty of conflicts of interest, DeJoy is also incompetent and had had no experience to warrant his appointment, except as the experience of being a political donor.
Furthermore, he has shown complete willingness to obstruct justice by not complying with reasonable requests for his calendars, and has been shown to have lied to the Senate, under oath. And a look at his record as a business owner at New Breed Logistics shows that he and his company were the subject of a number of lawsuits relating to sexual assault, sexual harassment, racism, wage theft and union busting.
Questions arise also when looking more closely at the board of governors of the USPS, the men who are so “tickled pink” with the “great job” that Louis DeJoy is doing. There are some cases of conflict of interest there as well, and questions as to their competence for the job and the reason each of them was appointed in the first place.
We need to protect our democracy, of which voting is our most obvious and essential part. We need to protect the 600,000-plus postal workers. And let’s not forget that under Bush, Congress in 2006 passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which wrongly required the USPS to fully fund, up front, its $72 billion pension fund for the next 75 years — instead of on the same “pay as you go” basis that the rest of the federal government and most businesses use. We need to do something about that, too. Why should our loyal post office be burdened like that?
POLLY du PONT
143 Cook Hill Road
Alstead
