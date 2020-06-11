In the New England states, roughly 25 percent of residents are over 60 years of age. (U.S. Census Bureau).
About 58 percent of poll workers are over the age of 60. (PEW Research).
In the 2016 presidential election, about a quarter of voters were ages 65 and older. (PEW).
Granite Staters over age 50 make up 54 percent of the electorate. (Concord Monitor, November 2018).
People over the age of 65 are at far greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than younger demographics. (Check any source you choose).
Yet in New Hampshire, our elected officials are failing to implement effective testing and tracing procedures (see testandtrace.com) that could protect seniors, especially in senior facilities. Repeated testing and effective tracing appear to be the linchpins of successfully containing outbreaks in our communities, including senior living facilities.
Our most vulnerable citizens are not being adequately protected.
Gov. Sununu, Reps. Kuster and Pappas, Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, and the rest of our elected officials, federal and state, would be well advised to remember that there is still one thing that seniors are able to do really well. That is voting, and managing the voting process.
Step it up now or you’ll feel the results at election time.
WALTER MESS
95 Wyman Road, Unit 2305, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.