Dear Secretary of State William Gardner:
In these precarious times when it may be a matter of life and death to vote or not vote, it is manifestly necessary to avoid such an unnecessary choice and to promote the primary right of all citizens of a representative government: the right to vote. How to do it? By adopting “no-excuse absentee ballots,” using a statewide absentee ballot application website authored and monitored by you.
You have the power like no one else in state government to get the governor’s attention concerning this election. With your decades of experience in supervising fair and proper elections you are the best person in the state to convince Gov. Sununu to unilaterally effectuate no-excuse absentee ballots.
Please recommend to the governor that he implement his constitutionally grounded emergency powers to effectuate the quickest and simple way to assure the greatest number of safe and effective ballots that may be cast in the November elections.
Sincerely,
RICHARD NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
