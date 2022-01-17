I am urging the N.H. Legislature to protect the constitutional right to abortion.
My mom used to work at the Planned Parenthood right here in Keene when I was younger. My mom taught me that reproductive health care is a human right, and that principle still inspires and motivates me to this day. I believe that in order for someone to have true agency, they must be provided legal, affordable and accessible health care. This includes abortion care.
I’m writing because, right now, there are two cases in front of the Supreme Court that jeopardize access to abortion in 26 states. In our state, there are no protections in place for the right to have an abortion. With Roe v. Wade on the line, the N.H. Legislature should ensure that Granite Staters have access to safe and legal abortion, regardless of what happens nationally. One way to ensure this is by passing the Access to Abortion-care Act, which would put abortion rights into state statute in New Hampshire. This means that abortion will remain safe, legal and accessible in the Granite State. This means that people will have autonomy over their lives.
I’m proud that our state has enjoyed a long tradition of upholding privacy when it comes to personal medical decisions. Unfortunately, the current New Hampshire legislative leadership has proven hostile to reproductive rights. In the last year, elected officials have passed an abortion ban, mandated ultrasounds for all abortion care, and defunded Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. It’s time to stop these attacks on reproductive health care. It’s time to honor our Granite State tradition of supporting people’s freedom to make their own private medical decisions, including abortion, without government interference.
The Access to Abortion-care Act upholds long-held New Hampshire values by putting into law that the state cannot further interfere in the right to accessing abortion. This is what my mom was fighting for at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, and this is what I am fighting for now. I encourage you all to contact your legislators today and ask them to support the Access to Abortion-care Act. Everyone deserves control over their own lives.
