I wish to bring a proposed zoning change to the attention of Keene’s taxpayers. Many property and business owners are aware that the city has been working on a plan to make extensive changes to the downtown zoning, which affect surrounding areas as well. Toward this end, the Joint PLD Committee and city planners have had ongoing public meetings and have consistently welcomed input and feedback. The new zoning changes are expected to go to the City Council for public feedback early this May with a vote following shortly after.
Article 25 of the Proposed Land Development Code, which was only brought up and discussed earlier this year, would take out the standard consideration of effect on property values from special exception zoning changes. City planners are making an effort to consider general effects of special exception changes to adjacent properties, but it is impossible to adequately do so without specifically considering their effects on property values.
Property owners have the most “skin in the game,” having invested time and money in upkeep and improvements, and necessarily know more about possible effects on their neighborhoods from new zoning uses than city staff can account for. Their rights as taxpayers who have already invested in the well-being of the city should be a central consideration when zoning exceptions are proposed near their properties.
Consideration of property values is also clearly referenced in New Hampshire statute (RSA 674:17).
I encourage taxpayers to email, write, or call the Keene City Council members with their concerns about removing property values from consideration in special exception cases, and any other concerns about the proposed downtown zoning changes. As city planners have indicated, the last such major change to Keene’s zoning happened about 50 years ago, and the new revisions will affect the city for decades to come.
Thank you,
THOMAS SAVASTANO
Keene
