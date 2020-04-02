Panic and misinformation are the last things we need in the current spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We can contain the spread if we rely on science. In South Korea and Singapore they used testing, screening and triage.
Testing was done of every identifiable cluster of infected people. All of their contacts were quarantined. The places they visited were disinfected. Testing sites near but not in hospitals were set up so that hospitals were not overwhelmed with patients. Medical personnel and EMS responders were given PPEs. Gatherings of people were prohibited.
The key to stopping the virus spreading was finding the clusters before the uninfected were infected by nonsymptomatic unidentified carriers, that is community spread. This was done through testing, testing, testing. This is still possible in Cheshire County if the 45-minute turnaround Cepheid testing equipment can be put in place and the proper triage set up. We must demand that happen.
In the meantime health care workers and EMS must have first priority on all PPEs. You can do your part by not going out to public places unless you have to and not engaging in any group activity. If we stop community spread from taking hold we can save many lives including those of our friends, neighbors and families.
Sincerely,
PAUL FIONDELLA
P.O. Box 769, Stoddard
