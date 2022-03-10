My father is Russian, while my mother is Ukrainian. I’m living in Keene, but I remain in close contact with friends and relatives in both countries.
When I now speak with them, in both Ukrainian and Russian, I’ve been hearing profoundly different versions of recent events. The stories from Ukraine are horrific. Those from Russia are disconnected from reality.
The Ukrainians I’ve met while serving there as a Peace Corps volunteer have been hunkering down in basements, shelters and even bathrooms to avoid being shelled. They don’t know what might happen to them the next day.
“We are in the basement, hearing explosions,” my counterpart wrote on Instagram from Mykolayiv, in southern Ukraine.
You’d never know this from the messages I’ve been receiving from Russia. A friend in Moscow sent me the headlines of major Russian newspapers from Feb. 25. Most of these mentioned terms like “defense reaction” and “special operation.” Only one acknowledged that Russia had attacked Ukraine — and, yes, that newspaper is now accused of being a foreign agent, and is shut down.
Americans need to understand that the war in Ukraine is happening not only on the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv. It’s been going on in Russian people’s heads for several decades. This misinformation war has been raging through widespread state propaganda and the suppression of independent thought. Russians are told that if someone (a country or a person) is against Putin, they are automatically against Russia. Even while a lot of Russians are against this war, they are scared to go out and protest because they would be arrested.
As a kid growing up in the Soviet Union, I realized that my own family, like millions of others, actually lived in fear of the Soviet regime. My father’s grandfather, a small mill owner, faced Stalinist repression in the 1930s because he refused to “share” his wealth with the state. He fled to Kazakhstan, a frontier region where he could hide and breathe a little easier.
I want my fellow Americans to know that Ukraine and its people are currently paying a heavy price for the misinformation war that started in the Russians’ minds. I know where the road of conspiracy theories and lies leads, because I’ve had personal experience.
Ukraine is currently a mirror that shows what can happen if we kill the truth and embrace the numbing feeling of propaganda.
