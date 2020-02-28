Two families seeking asylum in the U.S. are now living with host families in Keene. They came through the efforts of Project Home, a nonprofit charitable organization born in Keene in 2019 from the desire to alleviate the suffering of people seeking asylum. Another request to house an asylum seeker in the eastern part of the Monadnock Region is waiting to be filled.
Project Home provides a grassroots alternative to the inhumane conditions endured by asylum seekers in prisons and detention centers all over the country, from the Strafford County Jail in Dover to Texas and California. This alternative is simple and legal. We will provide housing and support for families released from detention centers while they await the outcome of their asylum case. They will have access to legal help and a better chance of success in their asylum claims.
They will also have the benefit of friendship, schooling and health care. Our guests will bring the richness of their experience and aspirations to our communities. We will be able to live into what it means to “love thy neighbor.”
Our host families and support teams are all volunteers. We are funded entirely by local donations. Would you like to donate or volunteer some time? We are looking for people to drive, tutor, organize fundraising events and build our networks of support. Do you have research skills that might be useful in preparing an asylum case? Can you provide dental or medical support for our guests? Our teams work together to match their needs to the time and energy you can offer.
If you’re interested, please visit our website at projecthomenh.org or get in touch with me at orionblair@gmail.com. As we develop our network of host families and volunteers, we will bring more people to live in the towns of the Monadnock Region. We are eager to help other communities to adopt this model. So please spread the word, invite us to come speak in your place of worship or civic group, and join this exciting and hopeful work.
DAVID BLAIR
77 South Road, Harrisville
(This writer is a member of the Project Home core team.)
