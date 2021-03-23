For the past 34 years, there has been a Project Graduation of some kind celebrating the graduates of Keene High School. Typically, this event is hosted the night of graduation as an overnight event. Our goal is to keep the graduates safe on one of the most dangerous nights of their lives by keeping them entertained all night rather than have them drinking and party hopping.
In order for this to happen, we need two things — volunteers and money.
We’re seeking volunteers from our community to join our board. This entails meeting monthly (the second Tuesday of the month), planning fundraisers and planning the actual event. Per our by-laws, we need 17 board members. Currently, we are in need of eight people to join the board. Without members of the community stepping up to help out, the future of Project Graduation is uncertain. Please consider joining this great group of friendly, outgoing people and help us plan this important night for the graduates.
We are also, for the first time in many years, seeking direct monetary donations to keep this program going. For the past six years, we operated Dancing With the Keene Stars, which completely funded the night of Project Graduation. The pandemic has put a stop to such fundraisers. We have been unable to host Dancing With the Keene Stars for two years now. Our funds are extremely low, and we’re in need of help from the community.
It is our intention to celebrate the class of 2021 in some way. We are unsure right now what that will look like, but we do know we need to raise a minimum of $10,000 to be able to put something together for them for this year. Please consider donating to support the class of 2021. You can also visit our Facebook page as we will be hosting monthly raffles. You can support this great program by purchasing raffle tickets. You can also “Sponsor a Senior” by making a donation of $35 (there are 315 seniors in the class of 2021).
This year’s senior class has missed out on so much because of the pandemic, please help us show them how much this community cares about them by helping us put on a fabulous graduation celebration for them.
If you are interested in helping the board of directors, information on donating or for any other information, email Kathleen Joyal at kjoyal@ne.rr.com.
Thank you for your support!
KATHLEEN JOYAL
DAVE GANIO
Co-Chairs,
Keene Project Graduation
Keene
