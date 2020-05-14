The Sentinel published an editorial May 4 from a newspaper in Connecticut (“A generational issue,” The Day, New London) concerning care for the elderly. The editorial noted that the pandemic has exposed some particular issues related to care for the frailest members of our society.
It should be noted that in addition to family-home care and nursing homes, western Cheshire County has Cheshire Village@Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center, that helps people to stay in their homes independently with a little help.
Many seniors prefer to remain at home but need transportation and/or help with some household chores. CV@H provides unlimited services by volunteers for a modest annual fee. Especially in the pandemic milieu, CV@H provides an alternative which can be safer and less costly.
ANGELA NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
Commented
