’Tis Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a nice change from the old Columbus myth. I’ve dusted off my old tinfoil hat to do a little prognosticating — with a grain of salt if you please.
More species will become extinct, while others increase in population. New uses will be found for invasive species knotweed and kudzu. Wildfires will continue to burn the Western forests and begin to move east. More people will experience global climate changes; many others will dig in to the wall of God’s will. Some have foresight to do what’s right, maybe in time to make a difference.
The sky will become more colorful, and sunsets spectacular, except when they’re not. The night sky will be lit up by 5G satellites, but old 3G phones won’t work anymore.
The nice Taliban opens itself to inspection and fights ISIS, side by side with the U.N., and Afghan women will run the country. Red China will take over the ROC and become infected with democracy virus which spreads to free Tibet and Nepal. The world will have a Confucius-meets-the Zen Koan moment.
The entire Middle East becomes an international religious historical site; each resident given docent status, a job and a livable wage. Palestinians, Coptic Christians and Jews will work together for once.
Pakistanis and Indians exit Kashmir, and everyone decides to play nice. In America, Mexico, Canada and the USA all agree to work this border business out.
The loser of the last election will declare himself the Chosen One and return to power and glory of a MAGAA-ian paradise on earth. Of course, the opposition will fritter away their only unifying force and agree that red is green and blue is yellow. This, while adding five seats to the Supreme Court, right after making Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Haiti and D.C. all states.
A final fiat declares that after each election, political parties will be laid aside until the next election and let electors do their jobs without affiliations.
Closer to home, the city of Keene will designate the fenced field of dreams by Ashuelot River Park as the new dog park. Also, a giant pyramid to the Sustainable Future that is necessary will rise from a most unexpected place.
More people will ride bikes, as the streets become safer and trolleys are reinvented, with pedal power and solar panels everywhere.
Happy Halloween!
MARCUS McCARROLL
Keene
