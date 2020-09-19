There is no future for our country if we allow politics to rule medicine. Here are some excerpts from an Aug. 12 article by Dr. Harvey Risch, M.D., Ph.D, professor at Yale University, highly recommended for full Sentinel publication. Title: “Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous.” Here are some excerpts:
“As of Wednesday, some 165,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. I have made the case in the American Journal of Epidemiology and in Newsweek that people who have a medical need to be treated can be treated early and successfully with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibiotics such as azithromycin or doxycycline. I have also argued that these drugs are safe and have made that case privately to the Food and Drug Administration.
“The pushback has been furious. Dr. Anthony Fauci has implied that I am incompetent, notwithstanding my hundreds of highly regarded, methodologically relevant publications in peer-reviewed scientific literature .... These personal attacks are a dangerous distraction from the real issue of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness …. Much of the evidence is presented in my articles.
“To date, there are no studies whatsoever ... that provide scientific evidence against the treatment approach for high-risk outpatients that I have described. None. Assertions to the contrary, whether by Fauci, the FDA, or anyone else, are without foundation. They constitute misleading and toxic disinformation ….
“It seems quite possible that the FDA, a third of whose funding comes from drug companies, is under intense pressure from those companies to be extremely conservative in its handling of hydroxychloroquine. … Whatever the reason for the FDA’s stonewalling on hydroxychloroquine, this much is certain: Americans are dying unnecessarily, the economy is in disarray, and the threads that bind our society together have frayed. I am speaking out, but where is everyone else? Where are our elected officials, including those who are themselves physicians? Some, including Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, have been discussing evidence of the drug’s effectiveness, but where are the rest? This issue should not be a partisan one. If our elected officials are not willing to pry open the FDA, we must elect new officials. Why are we silent? The time to speak is now.”
Here’s a courageous professional, whose views are supported by thousands of doctors worldwide, being attacked by our medical czar Dr. Fauci and our pharma-dominated medical establishment. It’s time for more courageous doctors to speak up!
GERHARD BEDDING
25 Ivy Drive
Keene
(Editor’s note: The excerpts cited were from Risch’s opinion piece published in the Washington Examiner.)
