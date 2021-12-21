Congresswoman Annie Kuster recently referred to Republican Mike Pence’s support of Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade as an example of “violence against women.” And so it is.
Pence’s party’s opposition not only to Roe v. Wade but also to Griswold v. Connecticut (Supreme Court 1965) underscores that “violence.” The latter case abolished a Connecticut law that had made the sale or use of birth control devices “a crime.” Seems clear to me anyone (most Republicans?) who opposes both those cases must be against birth control, for unwanted pregnancy, and for violence against women in one form or another.
What am I missing?
RICHARD NICOLETTI
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.