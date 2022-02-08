President Biden and Congress have already spent trillions of taxpayer dollars, but now want to spend trillions more. With just 50 votes in the Senate, they are trying to pass a one-party agenda which includes provisions that are harmful to business.
Tucked away in the most recent trillion-dollar spending proposal is a new way to allow the National Labor Relations Board to impose civil penalties of up to $100,000 against small businesses. These fines could be for simple conversations about an organizing effort between a supervisor and an employee, or as accidental as hanging a sign in the wrong place. It would reverse 86 years of settled labor law. The very threat of these proposals would drive up costs for employers and create even higher prices in an already uncertain and inflationary environment.
If confirmed, Labor Department nominee David Weil would have the power to regulate Granite State businesses with little recourse or oversight. He would have the authority to redefine what an employee is versus an independent contractor — something that would threaten flexible work schedules that many New Hampshire families used to cope with parenting through this pandemic. This would impact everything from Uber, to local franchise owners like Dunkin, or even entrepreneurs who work in high tech. He could deem independent contractors as employees of larger corporations or big tech companies, taking power and influence from our local small businesses.
Many of these ideas stem from a piece of legislation called the PRO Act — which would never get 60 votes to pass the Senate even though our Sens. Shaheen and Hassan are supporting it. The PRO Act would get rid of secret ballots and force employers to give personal privacy information to unions. If passed in full, the PRO Act would significantly impact businesses across the Granite State and gravely threaten many of those here in the Monadnock Region. It would also push good Granite State jobs overseas, further compounding global supply chains.
New Hampshire businesses and families have endured a lot over the past two years — the ongoing pandemic, spiking inflation, huge labor shortages and supply-chain disruption. Now is not the time to further burden our businesses or to slow down our economic recovery. I hope our elected leaders will work in a bipartisan fashion to enact better economic policies and empower those who respect worker’s rights to privacy and choice.
JULIANA BERGERON
Keene
(This writer is the national committeewoman for the Republican Party of New Hampshire.)
