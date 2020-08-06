I am writing to celebrate the wonderful customer service Judy Rogers of Prime Roast Coffee provided recently.
Having run out of their delicious coffee beans on Wednesday, I drove to Keene early on Thursday morning to replenish the supply, only to find the store closed out of concern that one of the employees might have been infected with COVID-19. So I bought a little coffee at the Monadnock Co-op and ordered from Prime Roast online, hoping that the shipment would arrive on Friday or Saturday.
When it didn’t arrive as expected, I contacted Prime Roast and Judy made sure our supply wasn’t interrupted. I can’t imagine Howard Schultz of Starbucks doing that! Another good reason to shop local!
JONATHAN M. BLOOM
119 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
