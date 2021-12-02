I had the privilege of being able to attend the president’s speech on a bridge in Woodstock where he talked about how the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help New Hampshire.
During his speech, the president said our own Sen. Hassan did “one hell of a job” helping negotiate the infrastructure bill and ensuring that the bill helps solve the problems most important for Granite Staters, praising her negotiating skills and bipartisan leadership.
For us in New Hampshire, the president’s praise doesn’t come as a surprise. Whether it be delivering COVID relief, supporting our small businesses, or helping our veterans, Sen. Hassan has always shown she is capable of working across party lines and getting results, and she has demonstrated that once again with this historic deal.
Sen. Hassan’s bipartisan leadership is exactly what we need more of in Washington — and Concord — if we are going to bring our country together.
GENE FALTUS, Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.