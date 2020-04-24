I am outraged that, under the cover of our current emergency, Gov. Sununu is attempting to seize control of $1.25 billion in Federal relief money coming to New Hampshire from the CARES Act.
Per our New Hampshire Constitution, this money should be distributed by the governor in consultation with the bipartisan Joint Fiscal Committee. This committee is comprised of legislative members of both parties and is required by statute to handle New Hampshire’s financial affairs during a crisis. They have experience in this and most importantly, they are transparent and accountable. The public can dial in and listen to all of the discussion and the proceedings are recorded and accessible to the public. They can meet any time, and have offered to meet even daily in our current crisis if need be.
Instead, Gov. Sununu wants to circumvent this committee to form his own private committee that would not be subject to the same laws of transparency and accountability. No oversight. No legislative approval. He would have to bypass the Constitution in claiming these powers, violating legal procedure and precedent.
Gov. Sununu claims the Joint Fiscal Committee is too cumbersome and slow to respond. This is not a valid argument: The committee has already met and approved distribution of previous emergency funding and has committed to meeting as often as necessary to fulfill their constitutional duty and thus ensure transparency and accountability for the citizens of New Hampshire.
Let’s push back on this power grab! Please call the Governor’s Office at 271-2121. Ask him to please respect the separation of powers that our Constitution demands and ask the Joint Fiscal Committee to coordinate the distribution of the CARES Act funds.
ANDREA POLIZOS
27 Aldworth Manor Road
Harrisville
