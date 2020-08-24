Staying close to my loved ones while practicing safe distance during this pandemic is challenging, but my wonderful 8-year-old granddaughter Charlotte (an avid Harry Potter fan) and I decided that reading would be a great opportunity for a shared experience. I got myself a collection of Rowling’s books and together Charlotte and I are having a reading marathon (we are both on book 5).
I can now relate to discussions of her favorite house, I know what a sorting hat is, and I can appreciate an understanding of the dark forces in Harry’s life so reminiscent of Tolkien’s analogy to the evil that pervaded the world during World War II as Rowling’s metaphor of our world today.
Being so immersed in our shared experience, both Charlotte and I were delighted when many of the merchants in Keene decided to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday by magically transforming Main Street in Keene into Diagon Alley. It was so uplifting to join other families dressed in Potter appropriate costume to visit stores; to feel somewhat “normal” again, albeit wearing masks and keeping an appropriate social distance, was a joy. Charlotte and I thoroughly enjoyed our shared time together and are closer for it.
I especially want to thank Life is Sweet for their upbeat approach to managing the onslaught of Potter fans on the quest for butter beer and other sweet delights. Though the line was long, the store was practicing safe protocols to handle their many customers within the store, which may not have been obvious to the casual, drive-by observer. There was a greeter at the door monitoring a safe number of people in the store at any given time, there were hand sanitizer and disposable gloves just inside the entry, and once inside, there were spacing dots on the floor. Everyone was wearing masks and, as far as I could tell, it was a place operating as safely as this crazy time allows.
We must all assume responsibility for keeping our community safe (inside and out) while enjoying the bright moments where and when we can find them.
Opportunity for joy must sometimes be sought out, especially during these uncertain times. I am grateful for discovering the connection that shared reading can provide, and ever more grateful when reinforcing activities are to be found.
APRIL WEED
28 Damon Court
Keene
