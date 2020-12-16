As we come to the close of 2020 and a lost year for many in the State of New Hampshire as well as most of New England, I ponder what will come next?
Will we continue the farce of wearing face coverings that keep us rebreathing our own, putrid air and do not protect against the spread of viruses — as a recent Danish study showed — and merely signal what good, compliant citizens we are? If masks worked, wouldn’t the number of COVID-19 cases be decreasing, not increasing?
Oh, but you say, the cases are only going up because there is more testing now. Is that so? Do you mean the PCR tests that are cycled so high that nearly every test comes back positive because they are picking up vestiges of virus that cannot be cultured and are not proof of active infection? I have heard it described as finding a strand of a person’s hair in an empty room and saying you are “positive” the person is there at that moment.
Are we going to forget that the majority of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are among the very old, the morbidly obese, the medically compromised and not among healthy adults, children and infants? Are we going to continue to stay home, terrorized, eating junky take-out food, unemployed and dependent on government programs?
Since March, law abiding citizens have obeyed and not gone to work or school. They have followed whatever arbitrary mandates governors across the country have put in place. They didn’t congregate in the streets and make a stink. They took the hit and saw their livelihoods disintegrate.
When will we recognize that COVID-19, at a reported 99.96% survival rate, is no more of a death sentence to most people than influenza or any other virus that plagues us from one year to the next? We can stop the madness and still protect the vulnerable without forcing every able-bodied person out of work and into despair and isolation.
While I am all for good hand hygiene, staying home when you are sick and not coughing and sneezing all over the place (that is just common decency), at some point we need to stop living in irrational fear of a nasty flu and start questioning the motivation of our elected officials.
KATHERINE REESE KUSZA
167 Valley Park Drive
Spofford
