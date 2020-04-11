In the face of the coronavirus epidemic, I can only give thanks that we have Gov. Chris Sununu at the helm of our state government. He and his expert team have provided measured, responsible leadership, as well as a continuous flow of useful information about the epidemic.
A mass epidemic is no time for people to play politics. Life-and-death decisions require total focus on doing what is right for the health and welfare of folks in New Hampshire. Gov. Sununu is demonstrating that kind of selfless commitment. Would that everyone in our state followed his example.
The next several weeks will be difficult for the people of New Hampshire, in terms of both illness and economic suffering. I have confidence that, hardships notwithstanding, we will emerge intact and ready to prosper again in the future. When we do, it will be in no small measure due to our governor’s efforts.
This is a time for all citizens to put everything else aside and work together for the health and safety of our communities and state. The victims of this epidemic will be our family members, neighbors, and friends. Let us all give them the love and support they need in this trying time.
Very truly yours,
RICHARD MERKT
80 Hurricane Road
Westmoreland
