I am troubled by Troy Police Chief David Ellis’s decision to travel to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, where a violent mob attacked the Capitol. At the very least, he acted indiscreetly, and in a way that is open to a more sinister interpretation. Yet he received no reprimand for his questionable actions.
At the same time, state Rep. Rosemarie Rung is stripped of her committee assignments by Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard for speaking out against this highly indiscreet action!
One is assumed to be “exercising his rights of free speech,” while the other is punished for calling attention to the dangerous act of a law enforcement officer. The hypocrisy is blatant. The violation of trust by a public official, and the failure to demand accountability by an elected representative of the people, seriously undermine our democracy and the institutions that are supposed to be dedicated to safeguarding it.
CATHERINE BEHRENS
Keene
