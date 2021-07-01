Conservatives are prudes, and liberals are promiscuous. There are many exceptions (and emerging contradictions), but the stereotypes persist.
Differences in politics do stem from behavior and perspective, but they also indicate differences in nature, even as we wonder if what we’re seeing is the product or the driver of political choices, or a mysterious tension of both.
This is why politics is dangerous — something many Americans have only recently learned. Whatever the strange, perverse admixture of nature/nurture in each individual, our differences derive from forces that we poorly understand: forces deeper than anyone.
The mind of God — full consciousness of reality — cannot be expressed through mortal beings. Some of us try. But part of the reason we form political parties in the first place is that we can’t do it.
The one-party state, dominated by a holy figure, lurks also in our nature. The structure of our Constitution was made to tempt us away from this element, not only with the incentives of personal freedom, but accompanied by the irritating and stressful restraint of checks and balances.
Rather than remain obsessed with the fact that these blessings have not always been equally shared, perhaps we should take that fact as one reminder among many that they could be taken from everyone — and almost were. Sometimes we appear to be testing our society to see if some kind of prize awaits us on the other side of its destruction. I have doubts about that — and this letter is my bet that you do, too.
LUKE BUCKHAM
Keene
