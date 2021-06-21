During the past few years, more examples of poor-to-criminal judgments made by police officers during attempts to maintain order have come to public attention. I would like to believe these occurrences do not represent the efforts of most police forces in our country.
However, I think one structural impediment that prevents clarity on many police/public conflicts stem from police union protection against revealing information against officers. This lack of transparency conflicts with both competent policing and public protection.
Communities need to have police protection and policing needs to be accountable to the communities that pay for it. Whether in the precincts of large cities or in smaller communities, the public should have some voice over the hiring, performance evaluation, and firing of officers chosen to protect their citizens.
It even seems best that officers come from communities they police.
FRANK MENEGHINI
Peterborough
