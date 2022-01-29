I normally scan past the Public Muse, your weekly collection of readers’ poetry — my lowbrow tastes run more toward limericks, and I know that you could not publish any of those.
However, a recent poem by Stephen Seraichick about the Harrisville Steam Bath caught my eye and made me laugh out loud. Back in 1980, I was living in Antrim and had never even been to Harrisville. On a cold dark January night, my friend Paul suggested a trip to the steam baths.
Being twentysomething, with no kids, I thought it sounded like a good idea, so we piled into a car and made the long trip through Hancock, around Skatutakee Lake and up the hills to Harrisville. My first clue we had arrived was a scruffy-looking guy drinking a beer on the front deck, totally naked. He said hi as we went in, and I met the legendary proprietor, Frankie.
There was a card game going on at a picnic table; plenty of refreshments were being enjoyed. The “changing rooms” were boxed in with knotty pine boards with nails to hang up your clothes. Paul warned me to be careful looking through a knot-hole, as there might be another eyeball on the other side!
The steam-rooms were like concrete bunkers, with a huge radiator and a galvanized bucket of water to pour on it. Excess water disappeared through a hole in the floor. The only light was a bare bulb on the ceiling. Every once in awhile, you would hear Frankie (if he was still awake) poke his head around a corner asking, “You girls need anything?” I don’t think anyone ever took him up on that offer. Steam at close to 200 degrees did feel really good on a frigid night.
I’m not sure when the steam bath closed, and I’m not even sure if I could find it again. Anyway, thanks for the poem, Stephen.
